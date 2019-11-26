|
Earlene Amos
Earlene Amos - age 85 Nov 21, 2019 . retired Seamstress - visitation Saturday, Nov 30, 2019, Monumental BC 704 S Parkway E 10 am until time of celebration 12 noon. Interment Memorial Park Southwood. Mother of Carolyn Holmes (Larry), Cheryl Amos (Dee), Cynthia Young (James), Renee Amos, and Charles Amos Jr She leaves four grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren, one great greatgrandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019