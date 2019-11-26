Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Monumental BC
704 S Parkway E
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Earlene Amos Obituary
Earlene Amos

Earlene Amos - age 85 Nov 21, 2019 . retired Seamstress - visitation Saturday, Nov 30, 2019, Monumental BC 704 S Parkway E 10 am until time of celebration 12 noon. Interment Memorial Park Southwood. Mother of Carolyn Holmes (Larry), Cheryl Amos (Dee), Cynthia Young (James), Renee Amos, and Charles Amos Jr She leaves four grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren, one great greatgrandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
