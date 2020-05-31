Earlene Clark Linton
Earlene Clark Linton

Horn Lake - Earlene Clark Linton, Horn Lake, MS, passed away May 29, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born November 4, 1923 in Houlka, MS and was the daughter of the late Joseph Lee Clark and the late Ellie Morgan Clark of Houlka. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Linton, sisters Bernice Gann, Estell Holliday, Vannie Sullivan, and Amyree Lucius, brothers Cecil Clark and J.P. Clark. She is survived by her sister Ethel Hinton, brother Wayne Clark, daughter Patsy Eldred of Horn Lake and sons Dean Linton (Jan) of Hernando and Jimmy L. Linton (Peggy) of Pleasant Hill. She was grandmother to seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great, great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service for the immediate family will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Forest Hill South. She will be missed by her loving family and friends. Memorials can be made to the COVID-19 Response Fund at Baptist Health Care Foundation.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
