|
|
Earnestine Coleman
Memphis, TN
Earnestine Coleman, age 84, March 8, 2019. Retired from Methodist University Hospital. Visitation Sunday, 2pm until 5pm. Funeral Monday, March 18, 2019 11am, both at R S Lewis & Sons, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Mother of Marsha Jones Burt (Jerome) and Stanley Davis. Sister of Tommie Alice Harris, two grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 901- 526-3264.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019