Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
R S Lewis & Sons
2944 Walnut Grove Rd.
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
R S Lewis & Sons
2944 Walnut Grove Rd.
View Map
Earnestine Coleman

Memphis, TN

Earnestine Coleman, age 84, March 8, 2019. Retired from Methodist University Hospital. Visitation Sunday, 2pm until 5pm. Funeral Monday, March 18, 2019 11am, both at R S Lewis & Sons, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Mother of Marsha Jones Burt (Jerome) and Stanley Davis. Sister of Tommie Alice Harris, two grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 901- 526-3264.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019
