Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Eddie Johnson
Eddie B. Johnson Sr.

Eddie B. Johnson Sr. Obituary
Eddie B. Johnson, Sr.

Memphis - Eddie B. Johnson, Sr., age 79 passed away peacefully at home in the arms of our Savior Christ on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born December 24,1939 to the late Jimmie Williams and late Arleather Gentry in Tutwiler, Mississippi. He accepted Christ at an early age at Shiloh Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. W.L. Madison where he was a faithful member. Beloved husband for over 58 years to Mrs. Ruth Johnson; a devoted father of Eddie Johnson Jr., Elaina Johnson, Elise Johnson Jordan and the late Sheila Warren. Cherished grandfather of 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 11 siblings, 1 aunt and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends.

November 15, 2019, Wake 4:00pm - 7:00 pm at 1670 Shiloh Baptist Church, Memphis, TN. November 16, 2019 11:00 am Celebration of Life at Rising Sun Outreach Ministry, 5255 Tulane Road, Memphis, TN.

E.H. Ford Mortuary

3390 Elvis Presley Blvd Memphis, TN
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
