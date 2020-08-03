1/1
Eddie Barnes
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Barnes

November 27, 1950 -

July 3, 2020

Eddie Barnes was born on November 27, 1950, in Forest, Mississippi, to the late Herbert and Odessa Barnes. With an older adult brother living in Chicago, Eddie was raised as an only child. During his early years, he accepted Christ. After graduating from high school, Eddie attended Alcorn College, where he met his wife and the mother of his children, Frances. At the end of his sophomore year, however, Eddie's matriculation at Alcorn came to an abrupt halt when he was drafted by Uncle Sam.

During his active service duty, Eddie received several decorations and citations which included, but are not limited to, the following: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device, Overseas Service Bar, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Expert Badge M-16.

With the skills of a master craftsman, professional diesel mechanic, and schematic drafter, Eddie was a multi-talented jack of all trades. After service, his employment experiences began at Caterpillar in Tennessee and ended at Times-Picayune Newspaper in Louisiana.

Eddie was preceded in death by his daughter Jasmin and his brother Henry. He leaves precious memories with his wife Frances, his son Elliott, his daughter Ebony, his stepbrother Herbert, his stepsister Renee, his stepsister Melissa, his stepsister Ashley, his stepbrother Neil, his brother-in-law Marvin (Althelene), his sister-in-law Joyce (Charles), other relatives, friends, and good friend Linda Dejan. Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 AM, at the Memphis National Cemetery, 3568 Townes Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc., 901-452-7331




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I love you all.❤
MICHAEL R HARRIS
Family
August 3, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved