Eddie Barnes



November 27, 1950 -



July 3, 2020



Eddie Barnes was born on November 27, 1950, in Forest, Mississippi, to the late Herbert and Odessa Barnes. With an older adult brother living in Chicago, Eddie was raised as an only child. During his early years, he accepted Christ. After graduating from high school, Eddie attended Alcorn College, where he met his wife and the mother of his children, Frances. At the end of his sophomore year, however, Eddie's matriculation at Alcorn came to an abrupt halt when he was drafted by Uncle Sam.



During his active service duty, Eddie received several decorations and citations which included, but are not limited to, the following: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Device, Overseas Service Bar, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Expert Badge M-16.



With the skills of a master craftsman, professional diesel mechanic, and schematic drafter, Eddie was a multi-talented jack of all trades. After service, his employment experiences began at Caterpillar in Tennessee and ended at Times-Picayune Newspaper in Louisiana.



Eddie was preceded in death by his daughter Jasmin and his brother Henry. He leaves precious memories with his wife Frances, his son Elliott, his daughter Ebony, his stepbrother Herbert, his stepsister Renee, his stepsister Melissa, his stepsister Ashley, his stepbrother Neil, his brother-in-law Marvin (Althelene), his sister-in-law Joyce (Charles), other relatives, friends, and good friend Linda Dejan. Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 AM, at the Memphis National Cemetery, 3568 Townes Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122.



Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc., 901-452-7331









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store