Eddie Caswell
Eddie Caswell

Age 88 - June 27, 2020 Former Employee of John Morrell Meat Co. . Longtime Security officer and member of Union Valley MB Church. Visitation Friday 4 to 6pm R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd and Satutrday July11, 2020 10am until time of Funeral 11am, Union Valley MB Church 1051 E McLemore Ave..He is survived by Two Daughters, Three Sons One Brother One Sister and a host of other relatives and friends

R S Lewis & Sons




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Union Valley MB Church
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
