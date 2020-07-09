Or Copy this URL to Share

Eddie Caswell



Age 88 - June 27, 2020 Former Employee of John Morrell Meat Co. . Longtime Security officer and member of Union Valley MB Church. Visitation Friday 4 to 6pm R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd and Satutrday July11, 2020 10am until time of Funeral 11am, Union Valley MB Church 1051 E McLemore Ave..He is survived by Two Daughters, Three Sons One Brother One Sister and a host of other relatives and friends



R S Lewis & Sons









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store