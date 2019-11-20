|
|
Eddie Lee Irions, Sr.
Memphis - Eddie Lee Irions, Sr., 82 of Memphis, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his residence. Born Friday, January 1, 1937 in Columbus, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Zebedee Irions and the late Winnie Williams Irions. He was the husband of Shirley Nance Irions. Eddie was a graduate of Tougaloo College where he received a B S degree in Math and his Masters in Administration at Memphis State University. Rev. Irions, was an associate minister who served in many capacities at the Cummings Street Baptist Church where served under the leadership of Rev Dr Eugene Waller. He was also instrumental in the church building fund was ultimately led to the construction of the new sanctuary at the Raines Road location. He was also Sunday School Teacher; he organized the Cummings Street Male Chorus and He was a retired Educator and Administrator for the Memphis City Schools. He recruited veterans who did not graduate prior to going to the military to serve in the armed forces to get their college degrees. Mr. Irions also was an entrepreneur, he owned V 8 brake Service for over 30 years. Also surviving are son, Eddie Lee Irions, Jr. M D, daughter, Sheila Lynn Irions William (Reginald)s; 2 grandchildren, Matthew Nance Williams and Madison Belle Williams. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Cummings Street Baptist Church, 8500 Winchester Road. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM on Saturday at Cummings Street Baptist Church. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019