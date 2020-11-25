1/1
Eddie Lee Woods
Eddie Lee Woods

The Woods family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved Pops, Papa, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Mentor and Hamiltonian, Eddie Lee, age 88. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 28, from 11:00am to 2:00pm at East Trigg Avenue Baptist Church, 1315 S. Bellevue Blvd, Memphis, TN, 38106 and burial Tuesday, December 8 at 2:00pm at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. He is survived by a sister Rose Woods, daughter, Vicky Bins (Skip), sons Edward and Vincent Woods; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Valencia, Tieranny, Victor and Tiara; great-grandchildren, Destiny and Ronald, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Services Entrusted to:

V. H. Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home, 901-946-2061




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
V H Bins & Son Mid-South Funeral Home
1265 Mississippi Blvd
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 946-2061
