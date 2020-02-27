Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home East - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Eddie Marie (Ashley) Spencer Fisher

Memphis - Eddie Marie (Ashley) Spencer Fisher, 81, of Memphis, TN went to be with the Lord 02/23/2020. She passed from this earth at her home surrounded by a loving family following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was a retired concrete contractor and a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Lee and Kerry Hill Ashley, and her husbands, Marion I. Spencer and William G. Fisher. She is survived by her daughter, Kay Green (Bobby), and her sister, Gwen Byars (Tommy), her brother, Jimmy Ashley (Pat), her grandchildren, Tina Carter (Chris), Bobby Green III (Jenny), and Adam Green (Peyton), four precious great-grandchildren, Leah, Little Adam, Mason Barrett , Marsha and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. and service following at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East ( 2440 Whitten Rd. Memphis, TN 38133 901-382-1000). www.foresthillfh.com Memorials may be made to Spay Memphis (3787 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122 901-324-3202).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
