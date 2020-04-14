|
|
Eddie W Franklin
Memphis - Eddie W Franklin, 88 of Memphis, Tennessee died on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence in Memphis, Tennessee. Born Thursday, June 11, 1931 in Hickory Flat, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Scott Franklin and the late Magnolia Conner Franklin. He was the husband of Fredia Manry Franklin. Also surviving are sons, Eddie W Franklin, Jr. and Dennis R Maple, brothers, Floyd Franklin and Hardin Franklin, sisters, Bobbie Holcomb, Frances Jones and Bernice Richardson; 2 grandchildren. A public viewing for family and friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at R S Lewis & Sons Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove, 10 people at a time will be allowed to view. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday at New Zion CME Church Cemetery. Interment will be in New Zion C.M.E. Church Cemetery, Moscow, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020