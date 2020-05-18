Eddie White Jr.
Eddie "Wee Wee" White, Jr.

Memphis - Eddie "Wee Wee" White, Jr., 81, of Memphis passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Methodist South Hospital.

He was an Army Veteran; a graduate of St. Augustine H.S. class of 1956; and retired Plant Superintendent at Cargill, Inc.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, from 4-6 PM. The Funeral Services will be Friday, May 22, beginning at 11:30 AM. Both will take place at R. S. Lewis & Sons, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN 38111. Interment, West Tenn. Veterans Cemetery immediately following.

Mr. White is survived by his wife of 45 years, Annie M. White. Father of April Johnson, Alfe Crawford (Scott), Tracy Banks, Shelia Owens (John), Maria White, Eddie White, III (Talaria), Carlos White (Danita), Curtis Johnson (Fairisetta), Dannaka White, Carlos Stanford, Bellevue, IL. Preceded in death by son, Kenneth Hale. 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Host of other relatives and friends.

R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home

(901) 526-3264




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 18 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
MAY
22
Funeral
11:30 AM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire White Family. May you take comfort in knowing that Dad is resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Carlos White
Son
