Eddie "Wee Wee" White, Jr.



Memphis - Eddie "Wee Wee" White, Jr., 81, of Memphis passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Methodist South Hospital.



He was an Army Veteran; a graduate of St. Augustine H.S. class of 1956; and retired Plant Superintendent at Cargill, Inc.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, from 4-6 PM. The Funeral Services will be Friday, May 22, beginning at 11:30 AM. Both will take place at R. S. Lewis & Sons, 2944 Walnut Grove Rd., Memphis, TN 38111. Interment, West Tenn. Veterans Cemetery immediately following.



Mr. White is survived by his wife of 45 years, Annie M. White. Father of April Johnson, Alfe Crawford (Scott), Tracy Banks, Shelia Owens (John), Maria White, Eddie White, III (Talaria), Carlos White (Danita), Curtis Johnson (Fairisetta), Dannaka White, Carlos Stanford, Bellevue, IL. Preceded in death by son, Kenneth Hale. 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren. Host of other relatives and friends.



R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home



(901) 526-3264









