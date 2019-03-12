|
|
Edgar E. Currier
Lakeland
Edgar E. Currier, 91, went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019. He was born on November 24th, 1927 to Grant and Luvisa Currier in Hoxie, Kansas. He was a graduate of Proviso Township High School in Maywood, Illinois. He received a degree in accounting from Memphis State College in 1957. He worked at various CPA firms, including Earnest & Whinney, before going into private practice and opening his own CPA firm in 1980. He is a past president of the Sertoma Club of Memphis. He has held various positions in the Lakeland Civic Club, LEHA of Lakeland and the Lakeland Lions Club. He was an avid car fan and member of the Corvette Club of Memphis. He was also a longtime fan of the athletic programs of University of Memphis (Memphis State). He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Barbara B. Currier; a son, Charles Martin Currier (Teressa); two step-children, John Bradley de la Rua and Lauri de la Rua Smith, all of Memphis; four grand-children, Brian Currier, Candice Standford, Spencer Smith and Hunter Smith and three great-grandchildren, Mason Standford, Brenley Currier, and Skyler Cozart; his sister, Phyllis Hobson (Richard) of Fallbrook, CA; and a nephew, Kurt Hobson (Franci) of Denver, CO. He attended Bartlett Baptist Church.
Family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, March 14th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.
Please send memorials to The Mission Fund of Bartlett Baptist Church, , Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, TN or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 12, 2019