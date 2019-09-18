Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel
Millington - Edgar Maurice Hutchison, 90, passed away at Magnolia Creek Nursing Home on September 16, 2019. Mr. Hutchison was a retired sales representative for Georgia Pacific Corporation.

The family will receive friends from 9am until 11am on Thursday, September 19th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. A graveside service and interment will follow at Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.

Mr. Hutchison is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jerry Bone Hutchison; daughters, Tracy (Joe) McNatt, Maurita (Zane) Anderson; son, Eddie (Ira) Hutchison; sister, Linda Kay Baybeck; Jamell Turnage; grandchildren, Brian Anderson, Zoe Baskin, Jacob McNatt, Ethan McNatt, Audrey Cummings; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar "Jab" and Connie Hutchison, son, Dale Hutchison, sister, Mary Drew Hutchison, and two brothers, Chester Hutchison, and Elmer Wayne "Bub" Hutchison. The family requests memorials be sent to Waypoint Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 18, 2019
