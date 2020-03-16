|
|
Edith Bowman
Arlington - Edie Bowman, 90, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William H. Bowman; parents, Audie and Leslie Roberts; brothers, Leslie Francis (Jr.), George W., and Jesse Duncan; sisters, Mary Katherine Garrett, Bennie Jewell Loft and Ethel Ruffin. She leaves behind daughters, Kathy Wells (Scott) and Becky Bowman (Richard Owen); granddaughters, Andrea Eubanks, Lauren Haley (Kerry Loveless), Anna Barton (Joe), and Triston Barton (Chris); and nine beloved great-grandchildren. Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel 901.873.0123 Millingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020