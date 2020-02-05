|
|
Edith Faye Amy
Bartlett - The daughter of Randy and Ola Mae Westbrook, Edith Faye Amy was born December 6, 1941 in Glover, Oklahoma.
Faye peacefully went home to Jesus on February 4, 2020. She had one sister Ruby Lawler. Faye is survived by her son Robert E. Amy III and his wife, Stephanie, daughter Sandra (Amy) Franks, her husband Colby, of Winter Park, FL and 4 grandchildren; Parker Franks 17, Austin Amy 14, Annabelle Amy 14, and Paige Franks 12.
A graduate of Oklahoma Southeaster State College, Faye received a Bachelor of Science in Education. Soon after, she met her (late) husband of 52 years Robert E. Amy Jr, "Bob" at a church ice cream social at the airforce base in Altas, OK. They were married August of 1964 in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.
Faye's passion for children could not only be demonstrated at Goodlett Elementary during her 35 years as a teacher, but her love for her students went beyond the classroom walls. You could always find Faye tending to the needs of her students and ensuring that they never went without a jacket or clothes. Before retiring from the Memphis City School System, Faye was credited for writing the first Computer Curriculm.
As a faithful member of Germantown Baptist Church Faye taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, played handbells, worked in the center and church library. You could also find her helping at the Baptist Children's home. Faye also gave blood regularly and supported Life Blood Memphis. On May 15, 2016 Faye joined Bartlett Woods Church of Christ where she attended with her son and daughter-in-law.
Faye was known for her kind and gentle spirit but her mini pecan pies and famous pralines kept tummies happy too. Her family loved to hear her infectious giggle and enjoyed making her laugh until she cried! We rejoice that our beloved mom and grandmother is with her Savior, restored in body and mind. We love you mom - granny!
Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 , Visitation 2:30~3:30 with funeral service at 3:30 p.m. at Bartlett Woods Church of Christ 7800 Old Brownsville Rd
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020