Edith Harding Smith
Edith Harding Smith

Memphis - Edith Harding Smith, 73, of Memphis, TN, passed away Friday, May 15th, 2020. She leaves behind two daughters Lisa VanNote and Jamie Harding. two son in laws, Mike VanNote and Dustin Phillips, four grandchildren, DJ Smith, Keith VanNote, Alexander Phillips, and Austin Phillips, four nephews, Tony Mayo, James Kerr, Matt Kerr, and Shane Mayo and two nieces Samantha Wolf and Joyce Wyatt. Mrs Smith also had several great nieces and nephews. She is now reunited with her beloved husband James Smith, mother, and siblings whom she missed dearly. Mrs. Smith was a wonderful mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. Everyone who met her she made laugh with her lighthearted personality. She put God first but loved her family and friends with all of her heart. She enjoyed sitting outdoors, Western movies, Elvis, playing bingo, and singing karaoke. The family will receive friends and family Friday, May 22, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis TN from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh LaGrange Rd. Memphis TN.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAY
22
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Memphis Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
