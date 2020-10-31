1/1
Edith Lorraine Tullos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Lorraine Tullos

Memphis - Edith Lorraine Tullos, 91, passed away October 27, 2020 in Erlanger, KY. Lorraine loved to sing and dance. She was socially active in her younger days. She loved to bowl, play cards and served in the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter; parents; and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hawks Bacher of Alexandria, KY; son, Temp Tullos, Jr. of Memphis, TN; son-in-law, Al Ksobiech of Memphis, TN; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers gifts in memory of Mrs. Tullos may be offered to The American Heart Association or Shriners Hospitals for Children. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with a funeral service immediately following at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122. A burial will take place at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd., Memphis, TN 38125 on November 16, 2020 at 11:00am.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
9017618000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Family Funeral Care Memphis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved