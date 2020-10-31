Edith Lorraine Tullos
Memphis - Edith Lorraine Tullos, 91, passed away October 27, 2020 in Erlanger, KY. Lorraine loved to sing and dance. She was socially active in her younger days. She loved to bowl, play cards and served in the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter; parents; and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hawks Bacher of Alexandria, KY; son, Temp Tullos, Jr. of Memphis, TN; son-in-law, Al Ksobiech of Memphis, TN; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers gifts in memory of Mrs. Tullos may be offered to The American Heart Association
or Shriners Hospitals for Children
. A visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with a funeral service immediately following at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122. A burial will take place at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd., Memphis, TN 38125 on November 16, 2020 at 11:00am.