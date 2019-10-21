|
|
Edith Marie Rhea
Memphis - Edith Marie Rhea
October 11, 1931 - October 20, 2019
Marie Rhea, 88 of Memphis, TN beloved Mom, sister, and friend went to be with the Lord Sunday October 20, 2019. She passed peacefully in the presence of her family at St. Francis Hospital-Memphis. She is survived by her children: Vicky Rhea Huff of Memphis, TN, Terry Glynn Rhea (Belinda) of Collierville, TN, granddaughter Sara Beth Brauninger of Collierville, TN, and brother Sam "Bo" Stafford (Georgia) of Southaven, MS. She was preceded in death by: her husband Clarence Rhea, sister, Johnie Mae Dodson, parents John Wellford Stafford and Althea Mae Moss.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday October 22, 2019 from pm to pm, followed by a celebration of life service at 2pm Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Collierville Funeral Home and a private interment at Oak Grove Baptist Church cemetery Moscow, TN.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019