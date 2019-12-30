|
|
Edith May Pelkofer Miller
Memphis - Edith May Pelkofer Miller, 98, of Memphis, passed away on December 28, 2019. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and graduated from Bay View High School in 1939. At 13 she joined the church choir and sang in choirs all her life until the past few years, about 70 years total. She married Clyde Miller in 1942 and moved from Milwaukee to Sheboygan, WI, to Knoxville, TN to Syracuse, NY to Memphis during their 65 years of marriage. They had three children. Edith raised their children, then worked for Key to the City, and as a school secretary. Edith loved to bake, cook, sew, read, square dance, and camping. She belonged to the Order of Eastern Star since 1943.
She was preceded by her husband, Clyde Arthur Miller, her sisters Margaret Pelkofer Krysiak and Ruth Pelkofer Lenz. As matriarch of the family, she will forever be remembered by her children, Suzanne Miller Griffith Coleman (Jack), Shirley Miller Lile (John), and Allen Arthur Miller (Linda); six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She has been an active member of Raleigh United Methodist Church since 1964.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 1:00 - 2:00 with services following at 2:00 at Raleigh United Methodist Church, 3295 Powers Rd. Memphis. Memorials may be made to Mercy Ships.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020