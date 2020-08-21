1/1
Edith Nelle Roberts Miller
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Nelle Roberts Miller

Germantown - Edith Nelle Roberts Miller died August 20 at her residence in Germantown, TN. She was 95.

Born in Ripley, TN on January 11, 1925, she was the eldest of three children of her parents, John Thomas Roberts, Sr and Bertha Caldwell Roberts.

She graduated from Ripley High School in 1942, just as America entered WWII.

She was a member of Ripley First United Methodist Church. She was a retired administrative assistant with the Federal Aviation Administration, where she was honored for 33 years of exemplary civil service.

Possessing the highest character, Mrs. Miller was selfless and kind. She was a talented southern cook and gardener and was an avid fan of all sports.

Most significantly, she was devoted to her son and his family who she loved completely and without condition.

She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Martha Roberts Schirmer. She is survived by her son, Dr. Robert G. Miller (Mona) of Memphis, a granddaughter, Edith Roberts Miller of Baton Rouge, LA and a brother, John Thomas Roberts, Jr. (Shirley) of Halls, TN

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 24, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Memphis.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis or the Wings Foundation at West Cancer Center in Memphis.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Canale Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved