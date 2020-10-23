Edith Shainberg JacobsonEdith Shainberg Jacobson, 98, the widow of Irvin Jacobson, died on the morning of October 23, 2020. She was the last surviving grandchild of Harry and Hannah Shainberg, who settled in Memphis from Eastern Europe in 1891.She was born July 11, 1922 in New Madrid, Missouri, the youngest of six children of Louis and Lizzie Shainberg. Her father died when she was nine years old. She and her mother moved to Memphis in 1935.She graduated high school from Gulf Park College for Women in Gulfport, Mississippi. She married Irvin Jacobson in 1950. They settled in his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi. They have one son, Gilbert.Edith worked in the family business. She was involved in the local Jewish community. She was proud to have been the founder and first chair of the Jewish Sisterhood Annual Antique Show.She is survived by Gilbert, grandchildren Yisroel (Rebecca Feygenson) Jacobson of New York City, Esther Jacobson, Mordechai Jacobson, and Doniel Jacobson, all of Denver, Nechama Jacobson of Jaffa, Israel, and Avrohom Jacobson of Tampa Bay, Florida, two great-grandchildren Bina Drebin of Denver and Olivia Jacobson of New York City, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.Funeral services will be Sunday, October 25. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Baron Hirsch Congregation. Shiva/Condolence visits will be by telephone or by appointment only.