Services
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
(731) 968-2544
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Pafford Funeral Home
71 Monroe Avenue
Lexington, TN 38351
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Judson Cemetery
Chesterfield Community, Lexington, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmond Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmond Farris Fisher


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edmond Farris Fisher Obituary
Edmond Farris Fisher

Memphis, TN

Graveside services for Mr. Edmond Farris Fisher, age 90, are scheduled for 1 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Judson Cemetery. Pafford Funeral Home of Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Fisher passed away late Monday in Memphis. He was born May 22, 1928 in Scotts Hill, Tennessee to the late Edmond Martin and Arvie Todd Fisher. He was a U. S. Air Force Veteran and retired from the FAA working as an air traffic controller and systems analyst. He enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, and working in the yard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Barbara Ann Lunsford Fisher; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Fisher; son, David Paul Rodgers; one sister, Lorene Todd. Survivors include his son, Kenny Fisher; three daughters, Kathy Perry, Vickie Raiford, and Leigh Ann Funderburk (Ray); six grandchildren, Adam Perry (Heather), Katie Perry, Trey Raiford, Josh Funderburk, Traci Gregg (Kevin), and Kayla Fisher; and three great grandchildren, Madison Perry, Max and Eliza Jo Gregg.

Pafford Funeral Home

731-968-2544

www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.