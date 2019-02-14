|
|
Edmond Farris Fisher
Memphis, TN
Graveside services for Mr. Edmond Farris Fisher, age 90, are scheduled for 1 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Judson Cemetery. Pafford Funeral Home of Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Fisher passed away late Monday in Memphis. He was born May 22, 1928 in Scotts Hill, Tennessee to the late Edmond Martin and Arvie Todd Fisher. He was a U. S. Air Force Veteran and retired from the FAA working as an air traffic controller and systems analyst. He enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, and working in the yard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Barbara Ann Lunsford Fisher; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Fisher; son, David Paul Rodgers; one sister, Lorene Todd. Survivors include his son, Kenny Fisher; three daughters, Kathy Perry, Vickie Raiford, and Leigh Ann Funderburk (Ray); six grandchildren, Adam Perry (Heather), Katie Perry, Trey Raiford, Josh Funderburk, Traci Gregg (Kevin), and Kayla Fisher; and three great grandchildren, Madison Perry, Max and Eliza Jo Gregg.
Pafford Funeral Home
731-968-2544
www.paffordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019