Edmund Duke Martin III



Edmund Duke Martin III, age 70, died August 1, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee at Memphis University Hospital hospice. He was born June 12, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Ward and Edmund Duke Martin, Jr.



After graduation from Memphis State University he began working in the field of computer programing. He retired from the Methodist Healthcare System in 2011.



He is survived by his sisters, Ginny Lewis, of Franklin, Tennessee and Ann (Ernest) Lawrence of Jackson, Tennessee, three nieces, two great-nieces and special friends, Ida and Terry Eleazer.









