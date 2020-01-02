|
|
Edna Earl Crook Nix
Winona, MS - (April 3, 1928 - December 31, 2019)
Mrs. Edna Earl Crook Nix, 91, was born on April 3, 1928, in the Friendship Community of Attala County, MS. After a long illness, she passed away quietly in her home in Winona, MS on December 31, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruel Nix; her parents, Lena and Earl Crook; her sister, Opal Pender; and her brother, James Crook. She leaves behind her sisters, Fran May, Ruth Puddephatt, Pat Craft, and Judy Majovski; and her brothers, Garland Crook and Ronnie Crook.
Edna worked for AT&T for 35 years. She appreciated her care givers: Julia Campbell, Martha Anderson, Sylvia Woodley and Christine Horton.
Visitation will be at Lee Funeral Home in Winona, MS, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., on Monday, January 6, 2020, with burial at 10:30 a.m. in the North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael, MS, with her husband Ruel. Rev. Randy Bridges will officiate the service.
All memorials should go to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the .
Lee Funeral Home in Winona (MS) (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020