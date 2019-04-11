Resources
Edna Lee Bruch


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Lee Bruch Obituary
Edna Lee Bruch

Memphis

Edna Lee Bruch, age 92, passed away April 9, 2019. She was born December 23, 1926 in Carroll County, Mississippi to Julian Lee Chatham and Edgie Beatrice Bloodworth Chatham.

She was a fourth-grade teacher for 26 years with Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools. She last taught at Gardenview Elementary. She loved gardening, cooking, reading cookbooks, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George Frederick Bruch, Sr.; sister, Hope Ellen Chatham King; and brother, Ralph Kenneth Chatham.

She is survived by her children, Fred Bruch (Nikki), Claire Bruch-Penn (Dale), and Amy Bruch; grandchildren, Michelle Bruch Bonilla (Nelson), Andrea Bruch, and Preston Penn, III; great-grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Dylan, and Raegan Bonilla; sister, Eloise Alexander; and brothers, Barry Chatham and Frank Chatham. She was loved and adored by her children, family, and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
