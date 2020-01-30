|
|
Edna Marion Smith Dunn
Grand Junction - Services for Edna Marion Smith Dunn, 96, of Grand Junction are 12 PM Sat., Feb 1 at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Bolivar with burial in Grand Junction Cemetery. She passed away January 24 in Somerville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wave C. Smith and Willie Clinton Craft Smith, her husband, Lt. Col. Carl W. Dunn, Sr., a son, Carl W. Dunn, Jr., a daughter, Marion Craft Dunn Cross, 2 sisters and a brother.
Survivors are a son-in-law, Billy Roy Cross; 4 grandchildren, Laura Gattis, Christine Fowler, William and Raymond Cross; 9 great grandchildren; a niece; two nephews and a great nephew.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Jan. 30, 2020