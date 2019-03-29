|
|
Edna Nowell
Ooltewah, TN
Edna Nowell passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday March 27, 2019 in Ooltewah, TN and entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Drew, MS November 7, 1928. She lived most of her life in Sumner, MS where she was a public health nurse for nearly forty years. She also became a pediatric nurse practitioner and held clinics across Tallahatchie county and the surrounding area. She lived in a time when public health nurses went into the schools to immunize the children, thus earning the nickname, "the Shotlady". Her presence in the schools sent fear and trembling throughout the building including among the big and tough football players. She was a member of the Sumner Baptist Church and an active member of the WMU and the church choir. She went on numerous medical mission trips to Honduras. She loved gardening. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Earl Nowell, by her mother Janie Burchfield Rollins, her father William Patrick Rollins, her brother Billy Rollins, her sisters Anna Grace Guest, Donna Howarth and Pauline Hardy, her grandson Ben Nowell, her great grandson Brennan Nowell and her nephew Jamie Rollins. She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Nowell of Ooltewah, TN, her son Stan Nowell (Janet) of Harrison, TN, her son Pat Nowell (Rita) of Biloxi, MS, her son Jimmy Nowell (Vickie) of Overland Park, KS. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a number of special nieces and nephews. Her funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church in Clarksdale, MS. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 - 3:00. The service will begin at 3:00 with burial following at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Sumner, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Forgotten Children Ministries at P.O.Box 36399, Birmingham, AL 35236 or online at www.fcmhonduras.org. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 29, 2019