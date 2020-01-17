|
Edna Patricia ("Patti") Gibson Tracey
Memphis - Edna Patricia ("Patti") Gibson Tracey, 90, a longtime Memphis resident, passed away on January 9, 2020, after a short illness.
A true Southern lady, Patti was born on February 6, 1929 in Belen, Mississippi, to the late Moses McAfee Gibson and Myra Funderburk Gibson. She was a graduate of Mississippi University for Women. A longtime home economics teacher with the Memphis City Schools, she taught for many years at Orange Mound High School. Patti began her career as the manager of a boutique in Norfolk, Virginia, specializing in clothing for tall ladies. Her retail work took her to New York on clothing buying trips, and she also modeled and organized fashion shows. After her retirement from teaching, she returned to sales, working in the furniture department at Dillard's in the Mall of Memphis.
Her upbringing in rural Mississippi during the Depression years stayed with her throughout her life, and she was frugal and avoided waste of any kind. She was gracious and honest, had impeccable manners, and made her opinions known on what was right and wrong. Always fashionable, Patti enjoyed shopping, especially finding a good bargain. She loved playing bridge, walking her two dogs (Princess and Alice), entertaining friends and family, attending concerts and theater events, and traveling, especially beach vacations. She was a member of Germantown Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Christi (Norm) Shaw of Mountain View, California, and her nephew, David Gibson Burnett (Myread Tovar) of Crownsville, Maryland. She also leaves two granddaughters, Amelia and Ellen Shaw; and great-nieces Haley and Chelsea Burnett, and great nephew Ian Burnett. She was predeceased by her sister, Myra Gibson Burnett, and her brother, Moses McAfee Gibson, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Kirby Pines. Memorial contributions may be made to Kirby Pines Life Care Community, 3535 Kirby Road, Memphis, TN 38115.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020