Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Wilkes Hatcher Bennett


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Wilkes Hatcher Bennett Obituary
Edna Wilkes Hatcher Bennett

Piperton - Mrs. Edna Wilkes Hatcher Bennett passed away at her home in Piperton, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after some recent health issues. Born on April 15, 1933 in Greenfield, Tennessee, she was a graduate of Greenfield High School and later the University of Tennessee - Martin. She will be remembered as a long time and beloved science/biology teacher at White Station High School in Memphis; a devoted wife to Dr. John Bennett; and as a loving Aunt.

Mrs. Bennett is preceded in death by her parents; Bruce and Lurline Hatcher of Greenfield, TN., her husband, Dr. John Bennett of Piperton, TN., and her beloved little sister, Margaret Neill Hatcher Jones of Blytheville, Arkansas.

She is survived by her niece, Dr. Julia Jones and her nephew, James H. Jones; by her grand-nieces; Hailey Cayce, Kelly Jones, and Erin Jones, and her grand-nephews, Connor Jones and Sean Jones; all of Texas.

Visitation and services were scheduled from 9am to 10am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Collierville Funeral Home at 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN. and was immediately followed by her burial at the Highland Cemetery in Greenfield, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her name are requested.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -