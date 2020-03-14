|
Edna Wilkes Hatcher Bennett
Piperton - Mrs. Edna Wilkes Hatcher Bennett passed away at her home in Piperton, Tennessee on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after some recent health issues. Born on April 15, 1933 in Greenfield, Tennessee, she was a graduate of Greenfield High School and later the University of Tennessee - Martin. She will be remembered as a long time and beloved science/biology teacher at White Station High School in Memphis; a devoted wife to Dr. John Bennett; and as a loving Aunt.
Mrs. Bennett is preceded in death by her parents; Bruce and Lurline Hatcher of Greenfield, TN., her husband, Dr. John Bennett of Piperton, TN., and her beloved little sister, Margaret Neill Hatcher Jones of Blytheville, Arkansas.
She is survived by her niece, Dr. Julia Jones and her nephew, James H. Jones; by her grand-nieces; Hailey Cayce, Kelly Jones, and Erin Jones, and her grand-nephews, Connor Jones and Sean Jones; all of Texas.
Visitation and services were scheduled from 9am to 10am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Collierville Funeral Home at 534 West Poplar, Collierville, TN. and was immediately followed by her burial at the Highland Cemetery in Greenfield, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the in her name are requested.
