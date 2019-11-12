|
Dr. Edward A. Carr, Jr.
Dr. Edward A. Carr, Jr., formerly Chairman of the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, and Professor of Medicine in the Medical School of the State University of New York at Buffalo, and President of the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics died on November 8, 2019, in Germantown, TN. He was born in 1922 in Cranston RI the son of Edward A. and Florence (Hodge) Carr. He married Nancy Albosta in 1952 and enjoyed a long and happy marriage.
He received his MD degree from Harvard Medical School in 1945. After further clinical training in internal medicine and research training in pharmacology, he joined the faculty of the University of Michigan Medical School, where he eventually became Director of the University's Upjohn Center for Clinical Pharmacology. He was Chairman of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Louisville from 1974-1976. After retirement in 1992, he served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. Patrick's Church, Lockport NY and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Niagara Hospice.
Dr. Carr was a Captain in the US Army in 1946-7 and served in the US Navy in 1954-56, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In 1955, Dr. Carr participated in early research on anthrax as a biological warfare threat. At various times after 1956, he was a member of scientific advisory committees for the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, The National Institutes of Health, The US Veterans Administration, and the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Foundation. For many years, he was a semi-annual lecturer at the National Naval Medical Center. From 1976-1980, he was a member of the National Joint Commission on Prescription Drug Use. He received The American Society for Clinical Pharmacology Elliot Distinguished Service Medal in 1981. Dr. Carr's university research was primarily in the field of thyroid disease and his pharmacological training led to research in the field of radiopharmaceuticals.
He was an avid baseball fan and often attended Buffalo Bison's games. He loved foreign languages and until the end of his life read in Russian, Italian, French, Spanish, Greek and Latin.
Dr. Carr was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Nancy, their daughter, Sharon Latty and his sister Virginia (Carr) McOsker. He is survived by his daughter Cynthia Doggrell of Memphis TN and grandchildren: Samantha Latty of Atlanta GA., Lara Doggrell and Franklin Doggrell of Memphis TN.
A Memorial service in Memphis, TN will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted. Anyone wishing to donate is requested to consult the Niagara Hospice in Lockport NY, the School of Medicine and Biological Sciences of the State University of New York at Buffalo, Catholic Charities of Western Tennessee, or SOS children's villages USA.
