Edward D. PowellGermantown - Edward D. Powell, 86, a longtime resident of Germantown, TN was called home by his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020, after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Douglas and Catherine Marie Powell. Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Ruth Powell, one son Douglas Powell of Germantown, TN, and one sister, Erba Nevell of Bell Chase, LA.Edward was born February 7, 1934, in St Stephens, SC. At an early age, his family relocated to Sumner, MS where Edward attended school and graduated from West Tallahatchie High School. On May 8, 1954, he married the love of his life Ruth Breland. Edward joined the Air Force in 1955 where he served his country at various bases. After completion of his service, Edward went to work with the FAA as an Electronic Technician, where he retired in 1989. He was also a member of Germantown Baptist Church.There will be graveside services on October 6, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Sumner, MS, at 2:00 pm. Social distancing and requirement of mask will be in place.