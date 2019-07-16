|
|
Edward Ellis
- - Ed was a retired carpenter/maintenance for NAS Millington. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Edith Ellis; daughter, Katrina Climer; sister, Linda Watts (Chuck); grandchildren, Destiny, Jace and Riley. Ed was a private person in life, but a lot of enjoyment was brought to anyone in his presence. While serving in the United States Navy, he called many foreign ports home in his 20 plus years of service. Among those bases was USNS Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines, where he met Edith. They were married August 31st, 1973 and remained married until he crossed over to Heaven. Among his interests were reading novels and history, woodworking, and fishing at his beloved Bull Shoals, Arkansas cabin. Over the years he completed many woodworking projects for family and friends and those completed projects are treasured still today. When fishing he enjoyed the quietness of the lake and casting repeatedly for any catch he might get. At times the only time he would talk would be to announce, "Got one!", "Lost that one", or "I might need the net". His reading interests ranged from Louis L'Amore, Tom Clancy, Steven Ambrose, and many others. Ed was respected by his family, friends, peers, and by the Philippine Community of Millington. Edith has many friends within that community, and they accepted Ed as one of their own. Ed will be sorely missed by family, friends, and all that knew him. The family will receive friends Tuesday (July 16) from 4pm until the service at 6:00pm at the Millington Chapel. The family asks any memorials be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Munford Funeral Home
Millington Chapel (901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019