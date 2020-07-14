Dr. Edward Jay Wiener
Memphis - Dr. Edward Jay Wiener, 87, of Memphis, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home Sunday. Rarely without a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eye, and a witty quip on the tip of his tongue, Ed was larger than life and never met a stranger. Although Ed adored nothing more than his beloved family, he also loved basketball, traveling, dentistry, handball and Judaism. He practiced dentistry in Memphis for 55+ years, both downtown and in East Memphis, and was affectionately known to his patients as "Doc." Ed was a two-time All-American basketball player for the University of Tennessee and the captain of his team. He was an SEC Legend Class of 2014 and was inducted into the inaugural class of the University of Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Ed played professional basketball for the Philadelphia Warriors in 1955. He was a Captain in the U.S. Army. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Ed moved to Memphis to attend dental school and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee in Memphis, where he won the dental scholarship key upon graduation. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Rochelle Goldstein Wiener, son Craig, daughter Tracy (Asher) Rapp, all of Memphis; grandchildren Sam Rapp of Jerusalem, Noah Rapp of Memphis, and Sarah Rapp of Rishon Lezion, Israel; and brother Seymour (Diana) of Yonkers, NY. His 10 nieces and nephews, their spouses, and their children - along with innumerable others to whom he was a mentor, father figure and adopted uncle - will forever know him adoringly as "Poppy." A graveside funeral service for immediate family only will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m., but others may attend via Zoom or conference call:
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to www.UnityWarriors.com
to directly support IDF soldiers and paramedics with lifesaving upgraded gear and social welfare assistance, or to Baron Hirsch Congregation, 400 South Yates Road, Memphis, TN 38120.