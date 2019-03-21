|
|
Edward Johnson, Sr.
Memphis, TN
Edward Johnson, Sr., President of Control Pest Company, was born August 28, 1944. He expired at home with his family on Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. Mr. Johnson was a devoted husband of 50 years to Mrs. Winnie Johnson. They bore eight children to their union. Mr. Johnson was a diligent business man who took pride in servicing his faithful customers in the community for 40 years. His motto was "If you don't do it right the 1st time, when will you have time to do it over?" He leaves to cherish his memory, a devoted wife, eight children, seven grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters, his Aunt Lucy, and a host of beautiful nieces, nephews, family, dear friends, neighbors & customers.
The services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, located at 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, Tn 38116 Viewing of the body: 12:30-2:30 pm Funeral service: 2:30 pm
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019