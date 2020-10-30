1/
Edward Ray Johnson Jr.
Edward Ray Johnson, Jr.

Palatka, FL - Edward Ray Johnson, Jr. passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 in Palatka Florida after a long battle with cancer. Edward was born on August 31st, 1965 in Memphis, TN.

Edward went to grade school at St. Michael's Catholic and high school at Catholic High. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Johnson; his father Edward R Johnson, Sr; his brothers, Mark, Dustin and Alan Johnson; his sisters, Leslie Johnson Epperson, Erin Johnson Offerle, Sandy Johnson and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be at St. Michael Catholic Church, Friday, November 6th at 10:00am. Graveside services to follow at All Saints Cemetery.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
