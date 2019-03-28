Services
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
For more information about
Edward Woerle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Woerle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Rollin Woerle


1967 - 2019
Edward Rollin Woerle Obituary
Edward Rollin Woerle

Somerville

Edward Rollin Woerle of Somerville, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 52. An avid world traveler, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, scuba diving, flying, and shooting. Ed loved to cook and brew his own beer, and enjoyed sitting on his porch and having himself a good whiskey. He will be greatly missed. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Woerle. He is survived by his father, Edward Woerle, and sister, Elicia Friedman (Steve). A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation an hour prior at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN 38017. This will be followed by an open house party with reminiscing, laughing, feasting, and drinking in Ed's honor at his home in Somerville, from 4 pm until whenever it ends. Don't wear a suit to Ed's funeral, because he would not have worn one to yours.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019
