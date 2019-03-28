|
Edward Rollin Woerle of Somerville, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was 52. An avid world traveler, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, scuba diving, flying, and shooting. Ed loved to cook and brew his own beer, and enjoyed sitting on his porch and having himself a good whiskey. He will be greatly missed. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Woerle. He is survived by his father, Edward Woerle, and sister, Elicia Friedman (Steve). A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm with visitation an hour prior at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W Poplar Ave, Collierville, TN 38017. This will be followed by an open house party with reminiscing, laughing, feasting, and drinking in Ed's honor at his home in Somerville, from 4 pm until whenever it ends. Don't wear a suit to Ed's funeral, because he would not have worn one to yours.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019