Edward Roy Farley, 49, of Cordova, TN passed June 9, 2019 at Methodist Hospital- Germantown. He was the owner-operator of E.F Trucking Inc. He was also a devoted Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls fan. He enjoyed playing billiards, fishing and working in his yard.
He was born September 11, 1969 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Fannie Mae Farley and Edroy Sanders. He was preceded in death by one brother, Demarlo Farley. His is survived by his wife, Terri Sheri Farley, three sons, Shaquille Crayton, Fredrick Glover Jr and Tedrick McGregor, two daughters, Michelle Crayton and Briana Garner, two granddaughters, Imani Jackson and Macyn Gary, one brother Michael Farley, one sister Glenda Sanders.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 11:00-11:55 am, with the funeral following at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church- Broad, located at 2835 Broad Avenue. Committal and Interment will be at Memorial Park Southwoods, 5485 Hacks Cross Rd.
Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.
901-452-7331.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 16, 2019