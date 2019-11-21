|
Edward Walton "Walt" Bailey, Jr., 90, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; Edward and Juanita Bailey and sister; Eva Burch. He is survived by his wife of 67 years; Maxine Bailey, daughters; Janet Hickman (Bubba), Julie Grisham (Steve), granddaughters; Bailey and Graceann Grisham, and sister; Ann McCaskill. A lifelong educator, Walt retired as a principal with Memphis City Schoools with 30 years of service. He was a beloved Sunday School teacher and faithful member of Gracewood Baptist Church for many years. The family will receive friends November 23, 2019 beginning at 10AM with funeral services to follow at 11AM at Gracewood Baptist Church in Southaven, MS. Online condolences can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019