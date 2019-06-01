Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Edward Wendell Carnes


1929 - 2019 Obituary
Edward Wendell Carnes Obituary
Edward Wendell Carnes

Lakeland - Edward Wendell Carnes, age 90, passed away May 28, 2019. He was born January 24, 1929 in Delaware County, Ohio to Nellie Lane Carnes and Luther E. Carnes.

He graduated from Sunbury High School and received a degree from The Ohio State University in Agricultural Engineering. He joined the U.S. Air Force in June 1954 and flew missions during the Vietnam War receiving the Distinguished Fly Cross. After leaving the Air Force, Captain Carnes joined the new and upcoming air freight company now known as FedEx. He was the 31st pilot hired. He retired December 30, 1999 at the grand age of 70.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Lubiani Carnes; sister, Wilma Myers; step-son, Robert Brewer; step-grandsons, Billy Brewer and Alec Brewer; and his God-given gift, his great-grandson, Hayden Alec Brewer. He is also survived by his nieces, Vickie Gerrick (Lou) and Jackie Covert (Gary) and nephews, Ronald and Donald Myers (Claire). Known to everyone as a gentleman and friend, he will be missed by all.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 p.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the St. Jude Ronald McDonald House.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from June 1 to June 2, 2019
