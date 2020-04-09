|
Edwin Davis Brandon
Michie - Edwin Brandon was born in Memphis, TN, April 16, 1960, to Guy M. Brandon and Bettie Davis Brandon. He departed this life on March 31, 2020.
He is survived by his partner, Mark Tidwell, his mother, Bettie Brandon, brothers Brett Brandon(Tara), Cary, NC and Philip Brandon(Nora), New Orleans, LA. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy M. Brandon, his grandparents, Edward and Geneva Davis, and Edwin and Vera Brandon.
Eddie was a graduate of Yukon High School, Yukon, OK, and attended the University of Memphis. He loved horticulture and gardening.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Ryan White Foundation, c/o West TN Legal Services or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020