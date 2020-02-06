|
|
Dr. Edwin H. Schoenfeld
Dr. Edwin H. Schoenfeld, age 88, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Newark on July 10, 1931 to Molly and Jacob Schoenfeld and raised in Roselle, NJ. He graduated from Rutgers University. He served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant in the Signal Corp. Ed came to Memphis in 1957 to attend the Southern College of Optometry, graduating in 1960. He practiced optometry for 50 years, establishing a well-known private practice in Whitehaven where he served the community for over 35 years. He was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and bowling, and had a talent for drawing, painting and building model airplanes. He is survived by his wife Nadolyn of 60 years, his daughters Karen Rothschild (Benno) of Atlanta, Jacqueline Kamin (Ehud) of Memphis, his brother Jay and sister-in-law Lee Schoenfeld, and his three nieces of Mountainside, NJ.
Services will be held at Beth Shalom Memorial Gardens Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11 am. Donations may be made to charities of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020