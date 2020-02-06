Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Beth Shalom Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Schoenfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Edwin H. Schoenfeld


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Edwin H. Schoenfeld Obituary
Dr. Edwin H. Schoenfeld

Dr. Edwin H. Schoenfeld, age 88, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Newark on July 10, 1931 to Molly and Jacob Schoenfeld and raised in Roselle, NJ. He graduated from Rutgers University. He served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant in the Signal Corp. Ed came to Memphis in 1957 to attend the Southern College of Optometry, graduating in 1960. He practiced optometry for 50 years, establishing a well-known private practice in Whitehaven where he served the community for over 35 years. He was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and bowling, and had a talent for drawing, painting and building model airplanes. He is survived by his wife Nadolyn of 60 years, his daughters Karen Rothschild (Benno) of Atlanta, Jacqueline Kamin (Ehud) of Memphis, his brother Jay and sister-in-law Lee Schoenfeld, and his three nieces of Mountainside, NJ.

Services will be held at Beth Shalom Memorial Gardens Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11 am. Donations may be made to charities of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -