Edwin Nicholas Hemness
Edwin Nicholas Hemness, 47, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Eddy, as he was known to family and friends, was a former contractor at the Navy Base and was employed by ENCH Properties as a maintenance worker. He was a passionate Chicago Cubs fan that had his dream come true when he attended the 2016 World Series to see them win. He had an extensive Hot Wheels car collection that began with one of his Christmas gifts when he was a small child. He also rescued a junkyard puppy he named Ace that loved to ride with him in his truck. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Andrew) Blackwood; his parents, Niki and Ed Hemness; and fiance', Shari Wilburn all of Millington, TN. The family will receive friends Friday from 5pm - 7pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment is private.
Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123, MunfordFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.