Edwin Nicholas Hemness
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Nicholas Hemness

Edwin Nicholas Hemness, 47, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Eddy, as he was known to family and friends, was a former contractor at the Navy Base and was employed by ENCH Properties as a maintenance worker. He was a passionate Chicago Cubs fan that had his dream come true when he attended the 2016 World Series to see them win. He had an extensive Hot Wheels car collection that began with one of his Christmas gifts when he was a small child. He also rescued a junkyard puppy he named Ace that loved to ride with him in his truck. He is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Andrew) Blackwood; his parents, Niki and Ed Hemness; and fiance', Shari Wilburn all of Millington, TN. The family will receive friends Friday from 5pm - 7pm at the Millington Chapel. Interment is private.

Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123, MunfordFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved