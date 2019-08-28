Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood
620 Parkrose Rd.
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood
620 Parkrose Rd.
Edwina Brown Reed Obituary
Edwina Brown Reed

- - Mrs. Edwina Brown Reed, 87 was called from labor to reward on Thursday morning August 22, 2019 surrounded by family. R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Vance Ave. Location has charge. Visitation Thursday August 29, 2019 9:00 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. and Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 29, 2019. All services held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood 620 Parkrose Rd. with burial to follow in New Park Cemetery. Rev. Melvin D. Watkins, officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 28, 2019
