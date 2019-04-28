|
|
Edythe Moore Brown
Judsonia, AR
Edythe Moore Brown, 91, passed away April 18, 2019, at her home at Shelby Gardens Place. Originally from Judsonia, Ark., she retired at 70 after more than 30 years teaching in the Memphis City Schools and at Memphis State University. Her love was English, having pursued a doctorate on the life of William Faulkner at Ole Miss. A former President of the Memphis Rose Society, she spent a dozen years growing more than 100 kinds of roses while traveling around the country judging rose shows. She was an avid, world-wide traveler, participating for a number of years with the Friendship Force, where she made friends in Africa, Greece, Egypt, Italy and England. She also enjoyed taking her family to various cabins around Tennessee, to Reelfoot Lake to see the eagles, to Maine for lobster and to Hawaii "just because." She traveled with her daughter, Betty, also a teacher, on a trip to Japan with a school group and with her daughter, Mary Lou, to Russia to adopt her first son. For more than 20 years, she enjoyed getting together with her teacher friends for a monthly night of Trivial Pursuit and dinner. According to her, "The women always won!" Her pride and joy were her three grandchildren who always came first. She taught them to read, to learn and to eat good food! Always a teacher, she spent summers taking them to libraries, the Memphis Zoo, museums and Presidents' homes, digging for diamonds, walking on glaciers, fishing for salmon and visiting alligator farms. She loved all her family and cherished the regular lunches with her four siblings in Arkansas. She is survived by her three children, Stoy C. Brown Jr., Betty B. White (Les) of Nashville, and Mary Lou Brown; three grandchildren, Brittany Brown Braddock, Aleksandr S. Brown of Nashville, and Nikolai Z. Brown; three sisters, Ardelle Yingling of Judsonia; Colleen Black of Little Rock; JoAnn Yager of Hernando; and one brother, Walter Moore (Foye) of Judsonia, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother, Merle Moore of Los Angeles, to whom she gave a kidney in 1978. She donated her body to the Genesis Legacy of Life Foundation. A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Holy Apostles, 1380 Wolf River Blvd., Collierville, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to her favorite charity, , or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019