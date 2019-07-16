|
Eileen M. King
Memphis - Eileen M. King, 87, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 in Memphis, TN.
Eileen was born December 30, 1931 in Libertyville, Illinois to Chester and Laura (Peddle) Flagg. After graduating Libertyville High School, Eileen attended Gregg Business School in Chicago. She was employed by Pure Oil Company where she met her husband Robert (Bob) in 1950. The two were wed April 19, 1952 in Libertyville at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. Shortly after being married, Bob was drafted by the Army, and Eileen followed him through two years of service. The couple moved to Birmingham, AL in 1954 and settled in Memphis in 1961.
Eileen, a devout Catholic, became very involved in her church serving as officers in various organizations such as the Ladies of Charity, Mother Cabrini Circle, and the Altar Society. She also served as a church librarian and a Cub Scout den mother. Eileen was a loving, devoted wife and stay at home mother. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her much joy and happiness.
Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Robert D. King, children, David T. King (Mary), Catherine M. Maranise (Frank), and Elizabeth A. Strange (Nick). She is survived by 7 grandchildren Patrick (Jennifer), Laura, Vincent, Anna, Sarah, Daniel and Emily as well as 4 great grandchildren.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas Flagg.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday July 17 at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Memphis, TN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by the Holy Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Ladies of Charity, Birthright of Memphis or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019