Elaine SharpeMemphis - Winnie Elaine Sharpe, born on January 6, 1942, to the late Leonard and Loretta Stephens in Tiptonville, TN, died on November 21, 2020. Elaine graduated from Frayser High School in 1960, and was married to her high school sweetheart Sydney James Sharpe, Jr. for 58 years until his death earlier this year. Elaine worked as a telephone operator for South Central Bell before moving into management with AT&T. She went on to follow her dream as a Real Estate Agent with Crye-Leike Realty where she was a Lifetime Multi-Million Dollar Club member. Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Stephens, her mother, Loretta Stephens, and her husband, Sydney James Sharpe, Jr. She is survived by her two beloved sons Brian Timothy Sharpe and Brad Ashley Sharpe of Memphis; her sister, Linda Phillips (Jerry) of Camden, TN; and her brother, Leonard Stephens of Louisville, KY. Elaine was a loving wife and mother, always supportive, nurturing, and encouraging. She was a devoted Christian who found goodness in everyone. She loved the real estate business and always believed in treating her clients like family and friends. Elaine truly loved people and never met a stranger. Her love light will shine forever in our hearts.The family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home at 11:30 for a graveside service to be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, November 25 at Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army or LeBonheur Children's Hospital.