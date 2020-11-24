1/1
Elaine Sharpe
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Sharpe

Memphis - Winnie Elaine Sharpe, born on January 6, 1942, to the late Leonard and Loretta Stephens in Tiptonville, TN, died on November 21, 2020. Elaine graduated from Frayser High School in 1960, and was married to her high school sweetheart Sydney James Sharpe, Jr. for 58 years until his death earlier this year. Elaine worked as a telephone operator for South Central Bell before moving into management with AT&T. She went on to follow her dream as a Real Estate Agent with Crye-Leike Realty where she was a Lifetime Multi-Million Dollar Club member. Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Stephens, her mother, Loretta Stephens, and her husband, Sydney James Sharpe, Jr. She is survived by her two beloved sons Brian Timothy Sharpe and Brad Ashley Sharpe of Memphis; her sister, Linda Phillips (Jerry) of Camden, TN; and her brother, Leonard Stephens of Louisville, KY. Elaine was a loving wife and mother, always supportive, nurturing, and encouraging. She was a devoted Christian who found goodness in everyone. She loved the real estate business and always believed in treating her clients like family and friends. Elaine truly loved people and never met a stranger. Her love light will shine forever in our hearts.

The family will receive friends at Memphis Funeral Home at 11:30 for a graveside service to be held at 12:00pm on Wednesday, November 25 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to The Salvation Army or LeBonheur Children's Hospital.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
11:30 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved