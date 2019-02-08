Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Clarksdale, TN
E'Lane Kirkpatrick Bobo died February 4th at her home in Clarksdale, MS. She was born February 7, 1927 to Geraldine Lackey Kirkpatrick and Lucilius Moorer Kirkpatrick in Ripley, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Bobo Jr., daughter Vicki Kirkpatrick Bobo, and three brothers W. L. Kirkpatrick, Joe L. Kirkpatrick, and L. M. Kirkpatrick Jr. She married Robert E. Bobo Jr. on May 7, 1949.

She leaves four sons Robert E. Bobo III (Candy), L. Kirkpatrick Bobo (Anne Craig), Fincher G. Jack Bobo (Mary Martha), and Joel K. Bobo (Leslie), thirteen grandchildren Lacy Carpenter (Preston), Beth Auttonberry (Clay), Blair Geer (Dallas), Kirk Bobo Jr. (Jennifer), Veazey Molica (Nathan), Holman Moores, Vicki Eastland (Jacob), E'Lane Williams (Baker), Mary Brock Crumpton (Bo), John Bobo, Robert Bobo, Lee Aldridge (Will), and Lane Bobo (Maggie Kate) and fourteen great grandchildren Ellye, Kate Caswell and Ann Farley Carpenter, Clayton Auttonberry, Dallas and John Geer, Audrey Grace and Lane Molica, Connor and Madeline Bobo, Leif and Finch Eastland, and Luke and Nora Williams.

E'Lane graduated from Ward-Belmont Preparatory School in Nashville, TN and Ogontz Junior College in Philadelphia, PA. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Clarksdale, MS and was a founder and actively involved in the Care Station Soup Kitchen for many years.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 Thursday February 7 at the home of Mary Martha and Jack Bobo, 13840 New Africa Road, Clarksdale. After a family burial, her memorial service will be at 11:00 Friday, February 8, at First United Methodist Church, Clarksdale followed by a reception in the Family Life Center.

Memorials can be sent to Care Station, P. O. Box 1041, Clarksdale, MS 38614 or the charity of donor's choice.

Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 8, 2019
