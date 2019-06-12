Services
Bartlett - Elanora Playez, 97, of Bartlett, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Playez, parents and siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Anita Morton (Jerry), two grandsons, Jeremy Morton and Cory Morton, sister-in-law, Norma Balko and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Playez was a member at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett. She enjoyed volunteering and was a former Girl Scout leader. She often could be found playing Bingo and singing at the Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 12 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. The entombment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 12, 2019
