Services
Riverside Missionary Baptist
3560 S 3rd St
Memphis, TN 38109
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverside Missionary Baptist Church
3560 South Third Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Missionary Baptist Church
3560 South Third Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elbert Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elbert Lee Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elbert Lee Jr. Obituary
Elbert Lee, Jr.

MEMPHIS - Elbert Lee, Jr., Husband of Perrise D. Lee, passed away June 21, 2019 at home at the age of 77. He was born in Helena, Arkansas to Elbert and Bernice Lee, Sr. on March 26, 1942. He moved to Nashville, TN to continue his education. There he was drafted into the United States Army. He served two years and was honorably discharged.

He leaves to mourn his passing his devoted wife Perrise, daughter Cynthia and grandchildren, Christian and Dawson Davis and a host of relatives and friends.

Please join the family for celebration on Friday, June 28. 2019 at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 3560 South Third Street. Visitation 9:00 A.M. to 10:55 A.M. Funeral celebration 11:00 A.M.. Burial West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene. Funeral arrangements entrusted to R. S. Lewis.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donation for the Elbert Lee, Jr. Memorial Fund to: PayPal [email protected].
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.