Elbert Lee, Jr.
MEMPHIS - Elbert Lee, Jr., Husband of Perrise D. Lee, passed away June 21, 2019 at home at the age of 77. He was born in Helena, Arkansas to Elbert and Bernice Lee, Sr. on March 26, 1942. He moved to Nashville, TN to continue his education. There he was drafted into the United States Army. He served two years and was honorably discharged.
He leaves to mourn his passing his devoted wife Perrise, daughter Cynthia and grandchildren, Christian and Dawson Davis and a host of relatives and friends.
Please join the family for celebration on Friday, June 28. 2019 at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 3560 South Third Street. Visitation 9:00 A.M. to 10:55 A.M. Funeral celebration 11:00 A.M.. Burial West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene. Funeral arrangements entrusted to R. S. Lewis.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donation for the Elbert Lee, Jr. Memorial Fund to: PayPal [email protected].
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 26, 2019